Drupal Core - Remote Code Execution (CVE-2026-132165 - Fail2Install)
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- Not available
- EPSS Percentile
- Not available
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.drupal.org/sa-core-2026-017https://www.slcyber.io/research/fail2install-system-limits-pre-auth-rce-drupalhttps://git.drupalcode.org/project/drupal/-/commit/a15a19b74bb9f16f75a44ed39219049283de2381https://www.drupal.org/docs/administering-a-drupal-site/security-in-drupal/securing-the-installer-installphp
- Codename
- Fail2Install
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 18, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- drupal
- Product
- drupal
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