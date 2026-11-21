Ech0 < 4.2.0 - Unauthenticated User List Disclosure CVE-2026-33638
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/lin-snow/Ech0/security/advisories/GHSA-m983-7426-5hrjhttps://github.com/lin-snow/Ech0/commit/acbf1fd71011e6b9e1e6a911128056a19862f681https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-33638
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 26, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- lin-snow
- Product
- ech0
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