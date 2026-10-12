Eclipse Theia - Unauthenticated Path Traversal CVE-2026-12609
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/eclipse-theia/theia/security/advisories/GHSA-qmm6-p8q4-2g48https://gitlab.eclipse.org/security/cve-assignment/-/work_items/133
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 5, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- eclipse
- Product
- theia
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