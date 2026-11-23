Etherpad 1.8.14 - 3.3.2 - Path Traversal CVE-2026-114516
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/ether/etherpad/security/advisories/GHSA-mc8w-wjhw-45x5https://github.com/ether/etherpad/pull/8081https://github.com/ether/etherpad/commit/9c8d16d50e2fdfd9693ab35c43280410cb4db2fchttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-114516
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 19, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- ether
- Product
- etherpad
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