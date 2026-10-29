eXtplorer <= 2.1.14 - Authentication Bypass CVE-2023-54335
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/51067https://github.com/soerennb/extplorer/blob/v2.1.14/include/users.phphttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-54335
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 13, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- extplorer
- Product
- extplorer
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