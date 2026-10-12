FOSSBilling 0.5.4-0.7.x - Unauthenticated System API Role Authorization Bypass CVE-2026-27604
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/FOSSBilling/FOSSBilling/security/advisories/GHSA-78x5-c8gw-8279https://github.com/FOSSBilling/FOSSBilling/releases/tag/0.8.0https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-27604
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jun 23, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- fossbilling
- Product
- fossbilling
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