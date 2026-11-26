Frontend Admin by DynamiApps <= 3.30.2 - Unauthenticated Arbitrary Object Pointer via change_form AJAX CVE-2026-129014
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://patchstack.com/database/wordpress/plugin/acf-frontend-form-element/vulnerability/wordpress-frontend-admin-by-dynamiapps-plugin-3-30-2-broken-access-control-vulnerability?_s_id=cvehttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-129014
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 19, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- dynamiapps
- Product
- acf-frontend-form-element
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