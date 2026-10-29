FUXA <= 1.1.12 - Unauthenticated SQL Injection CVE-2023-31719
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/MateusTesser/CVE-2023-31719https://github.com/frangoteam/FUXA/blob/v1.1.12/server/runtime/users/usrstorage.jshttps://github.com/frangoteam/FUXA/blob/v1.1.12/server/api/auth/index.jshttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-31719
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 22, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- frangoteam
- Product
- fuxa
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.