GEO my WP <= 4.5.5 - Unauthenticated SQL Injection CVE-2026-52715
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.cve.org/CVERecord?id=CVE-2026-52715https://dev.to/guidance_white/cve-2026-52715-unauthenticated-sql-injection-in-geo-my-wp-via-map-boundary-search-2fij
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jun 16, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- eyal-fitoussi
- Product
- geo-my-wp
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