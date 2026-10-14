GeoServer jsonArrayContains CQL Filter - SQL Injection CVE-2026-76904
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://gist.github.com/portbuster1337/70d75ec246b85e3199037ce212ff1a06https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-76904https://github.com/geotools/geotools/commit/d821c4d321dd91c22e31fcd5b1ce676645da5176https://github.com/geotools/geotools/pull/5829https://github.com/geotools/geotools/releases/tag/33.6
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 21, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- osgeo
- Product
- geoserver
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