Gitea - Remote Code Execution CVE-2026-60004
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Exploit capabilities
Sniper can gain unauthenticated Remote Code Execution on the target system and extract multiple artefacts as evidence.
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-60004https://github.com/go-gitea/gitea/security/advisories/GHSA-rcr6-4jqh-j84mhttps://github.com/EQSTLab/CVE-2026-60004
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Sniper
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- Yes
- CVE Published
- Jul 28, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Version Control System
- Vendor
- Gitea
- Product
- Gitea
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