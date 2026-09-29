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GitLab - Arbitrary Method Invocation CVE-2026-19478

Severity
EPSS Score
EPSS Percentile
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Exploit capabilities

Sniper can extract custom artefacts as evidence from the target system.

Recommendation
Not available
References
https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-19478https://docs.gitlab.com/releases/patches/patch-release-gitlab-19-2-4-released/
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Sniper
Cisa Kev
No
Exploitable with Sniper
Yes
CVE Published
Aug 17, 2026
Detection added at
Software Type
DevOps Platform
Vendor
GitLab
Product
GitLab

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