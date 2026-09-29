GitLab - Arbitrary Method Invocation CVE-2026-19478
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Exploit capabilities
Sniper can extract custom artefacts as evidence from the target system.
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-19478https://docs.gitlab.com/releases/patches/patch-release-gitlab-19-2-4-released/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Sniper
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- Yes
- CVE Published
- Aug 17, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- DevOps Platform
- Vendor
- GitLab
- Product
- GitLab
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