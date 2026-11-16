GiveWP <= 3.19.3 - Unauthenticated PHP Object Injection via company Parameter CVE-2025-22777
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2025-22777https://patchstack.com/database/Wordpress/Plugin/give/vulnerability/wordpress-givewp-plugin-3-19-3-php-object-injection-vulnerabilityhttps://github.com/RandomRobbieBF/CVE-2025-22777https://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/changeset/3212723/give/tags/3.19.3/src/Helpers/Utils.php
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 13, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- stellarwp
- Product
- givewp
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