Gogs <= 0.13.3 - Unauthenticated Attachment Upload CVE-2026-25242
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/gogs/gogs/security/advisories/GHSA-fc3h-92p8-h36fhttps://github.com/gogs/gogs/pull/8128https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-25242https://github.com/gogs/gogs/releases/tag/v0.14.1
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Feb 19, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- gogs
- Product
- gogs
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