Gotenberg <= 8.30.1 - Remote Code Execution CVE-2026-40281
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/gotenberg/gotenberg/security/advisories/GHSA-q7r4-hc83-hf2qhttps://github.com/gotenberg/gotenberg/commit/405f1069c026bb08f319fb5a44e5c67c33208318https://github.com/gotenberg/gotenberg/releases/tag/v8.31.0https://github.com/vulhub/vulhub/tree/master/gotenberg/CVE-2026-40281https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-40281
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 6, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- gotenberg
- Product
- gotenberg
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