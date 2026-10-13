GravitLauncher LaunchServer <=5.7.11 - Unauthenticated Path Traversal to Arbitrary File Read CVE-2026-54617
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/GravitLauncher/Launcher/security/advisories/GHSA-5g75-477j-2c2fhttps://github.com/GravitLauncher/Launcher/commit/1e0b3a3
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 17, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- gravitlauncher
- Product
- launchserver
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