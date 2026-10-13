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GravitLauncher LaunchServer <=5.7.11 - Unauthenticated Path Traversal to Arbitrary File Read CVE-2026-54617

Severity
EPSS Score
EPSS Percentile
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Recommendation
Not available
References
https://github.com/GravitLauncher/Launcher/security/advisories/GHSA-5g75-477j-2c2fhttps://github.com/GravitLauncher/Launcher/commit/1e0b3a3
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Nuclei
Cisa Kev
No
Exploitable with Sniper
No
CVE Published
Sep 17, 2026
Detection added at
Software Type
Not available
Vendor
gravitlauncher
Product
launchserver

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