Homer < 11.0.283 - Hardcoded Default Admin Password CVE-2026-62252
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/sipcapture/homer/security/advisories/GHSA-6xp5-7rcx-xfgxhttps://github.com/sipcapture/homer/pull/838https://github.com/sipcapture/homer/commit/b16bab5https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-62252
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 7, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- sipcapture
- Product
- homer
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