Hoppscotch < 2026.4.0 - Onboarding Config Disclosure via Empty Recovery Token CVE-2026-44478
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/hoppscotch/hoppscotch/security/advisories/GHSA-7c8p-hj4p-3q3fhttps://github.com/hoppscotch/hoppscotch/commit/c4e1f02abf53659347532c05872754b585581016https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-44478
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 13, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- hoppscotch
- Product
- hoppscotch
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