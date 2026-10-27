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Huang Yaoshi Pharmaceutical Management Software - Unrestricted File Upload CVE-2024-56829

Severity
EPSS Score
EPSS Percentile
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Recommendation
Not available
References
https://github.com/advisories/GHSA-66fj-74pq-7rwxhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2024-56829
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Nuclei
Cisa Kev
No
Exploitable with Sniper
No
CVE Published
Jan 2, 2025
Detection added at
Software Type
Not available
Vendor
huangyaoshi
Product
huang_yaoshi

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