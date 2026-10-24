Issabel Framework - Hard-Coded PBX API JWT Key CVE-2026-89026
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/IssabelFoundation/framework/commit/b97dbaf0b71c1c36f841e672b664afbeb02773bdhttps://github.com/IssabelFoundation/firstboot/commit/74b28cab9a35https://www.vulncheck.com/advisories/issabel-pbx-hard-coded-jwt-key-rce-via-pbxapi-manager-originatehttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-89026
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 15, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- issabel
- Product
- framework
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