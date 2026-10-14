Ivanti Connect Secure <= 22.8R2.4 - Authentication Bypass via X-DSCGI-PATH Header CVE-2026-104935
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- Not available
- EPSS Percentile
- Not available
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.volexity.com/blog/2026/10/13/a-series-of-unauthenticated-events-chained-exploitation-of-ivanti-connect-secure-zero-days/https://forums.ivanti.com
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 13, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- ivanti
- Product
- connect_secure
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