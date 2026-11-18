Java4Shell - OpenJDK Base64 Decoder Heap Overflow CVE-2026-114938
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- Not available
- EPSS Percentile
- Not available
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://calif.io/java4shell/https://openjdk.org/groups/vulnerability/advisories/2026-11-17https://www.oracle.com/security-alerts/cspunov2026.htmlhttps://www.openwall.com/lists/oss-security/2026/11/17/31https://horizon3.ai/attack-research/vulnerabilities/cve-2026-114938/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-114938https://www.cve.org/CVERecord?id=CVE-2026-114938
- Codename
- Java4Shell
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 18, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- oracle
- Product
- openjdk
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