JBoss JMX/Web Console - Authentication Bypass via HTTP Verb Tampering CVE-2010-0738
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://access.redhat.com/solutions/30744https://github.com/joaomatosf/jexbosshttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2010-0738
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 28, 2010
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- redhat
- Product
- jboss_enterprise_application_platform
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