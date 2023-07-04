Jellyfin <10.7.0 - Local File Inclusion CVE-2021-21402
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://securitylab.github.com/advisories/GHSL-2021-050-jellyfin/https://github.com/jellyfin/jellyfin/security/advisories/GHSA-wg4c-c9g9-rxhxhttps://github.com/jellyfin/jellyfin/releases/tag/v10.7.1https://github.com/jellyfin/jellyfin/commit/0183ef8e89195f420c48d2600bc0b72f6d3a7fd7https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-21402
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 23, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- jellyfin
- Product
- jellyfin
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