Jenkins <=2.196 - Cookie Exposure CVE-2019-10405
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://jenkins.io/security/advisory/2019-09-25/#SECURITY-1505http://www.openwall.com/lists/oss-security/2019/09/25/3https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2019-10405https://github.com/ARPSyndicate/kenzer-templates
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 25, 2019
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- jenkins
- Product
- jenkins
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.