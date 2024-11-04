Jenkins Script Security Plugin <=1.49 - Sandbox Bypass CVE-2019-1003000
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://jenkins.io/security/advisory/2019-01-08/#SECURITY-1266http://www.rapid7.com/db/modules/exploit/multi/http/jenkins_metaprogramminghttps://github.com/slowmistio/CVE-2019-1003000-and-CVE-2018-1999002-Pre-Auth-RCE-Jenkinshttps://github.com/1NTheKut/CVE-2019-1003000_RCE-DETECTIONhttps://github.com/purple-WL/Jenkins_CVE-2019-1003000https://github.com/adamyordan/cve-2019-1003000-jenkins-rce-poc
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 22, 2019
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- jenkins
- Product
- script_security
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