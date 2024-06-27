JFinalCMS v5.0.0 - Directory Traversal CVE-2023-41599
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/wy876/POC/blob/main/JFinalCMS%20%E4%BB%BB%E6%84%8F%E6%96%87%E4%BB%B6%E8%AF%BB%E5%8F%96%E6%BC%8F%E6%B4%9E(CVE-2023-41599).mdhttps://github.com/wy876/POChttps://github.com/xingchennb/POC-https://github.com/Marco-zcl/POChttps://github.com/d4n-sec/d4n-sec.github.io
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 19, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- jfinalcms_project
- Product
- jfinalcms
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