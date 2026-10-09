JFrog Artifactory - Authentication Bypass CVE-2026-82329
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Exploit capabilities
Sniper can extract custom artefacts as evidence from the target system.
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-82329https://jfrog.com/help/r/jfrog-release-information/artifactory-security-fixeshttps://www.pruva.dev/reproductions/REPRO-2026-00341
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Sniper
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- Yes
- CVE Published
- Aug 28, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Artifact Repository Manager
- Vendor
- JFrog
- Product
- Artifactory
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