Jira - Arbitrary File Read CVE-2019-8442
- Severity
- Not available
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Exploit capabilities
Sniper can read arbitrary files from the target system and extract them as evidence.
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://jira.atlassian.com/browse/JRASERVER-69241https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2019-8442
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Sniper
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- Yes
- CVE Published
- Aug 15, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Project management
- Vendor
- Atlassian
- Product
- Jira
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