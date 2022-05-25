Jira - Authentication Bypass CVE-2022-0540
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2022-0540https://confluence.atlassian.com/kb/faq-for-cve-2022-0540-1123193843.html
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Sniper
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 20, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Project management
- Vendor
- Atlassian
- Product
- Jira
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