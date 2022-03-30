Joomla! 3.0.0 - 3.10.6, 4.0.0 - 4.1.0 Multiple Vulnerabilities CVE-2022-23793CVE-2022-23794CVE-2022-23797
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://developer.joomla.org/security-centre/870-20220301-core-zip-slip-within-the-tar-extractor.htmlhttps://developer.joomla.org/security-centre/871-20220302-core-path-disclosure-within-filesystem-error-messages.htmlhttps://developer.joomla.org/security-centre/874-20220305-core-inadequate-filtering-on-the-selected-ids.htmlhttp://karmainsecurity.com/KIS-2022-05
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 30, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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