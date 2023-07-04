Joomla! Core SQL Injection CVE-2015-7297
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2015-7297http://developer.joomla.org/security-centre/628-20151001-core-sql-injection.htmlhttps://www.trustwave.com/Resources/SpiderLabs-Blog/Joomla-SQL-Injection-Vulnerability-Exploit-Results-in-Full-Administrative-Access/http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/134097/Joomla-3.44-SQL-Injection.htmlhttp://packetstormsecurity.com/files/134494/Joomla-Content-History-SQL-Injection-Remote-Code-Execution.html
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 29, 2015
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- joomla
- Product
- joomla\!
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