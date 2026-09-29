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Joomla SP Page Builder - Remote Code Execution CVE-2026-48908

Severity
EPSS Score
EPSS Percentile
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Exploit capabilities

Sniper can gain unauthenticated Remote Code Execution on the target system and extract multiple artefacts as evidence.

Recommendation
Not available
References
https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-48908https://mysites.guru/blog/sp-page-builder-zero-day-uploadcustomicon-rce/https://github.com/papageo75/CVE-2026-48908-PoChttps://www.cisa.gov/known-exploited-vulnerabilities-catalog
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Sniper
Cisa Kev
Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Yes
Exploitable with Sniper
Yes
CVE Published
Jun 20, 2026
Detection added at
Software Type
Joomla Extension
Vendor
JoomShaper
Product
SP Page Builder

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