jotty.page < 1.22.0 - Path Traversal CVE-2026-42564
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-42564https://github.com/fccview/jotty/security/advisories/GHSA-7843-gwq8-g96f
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 11, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- fccview
- Product
- jotty
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