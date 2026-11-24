Jupyter MCP Server <= 1.0.2 - Unauthenticated Management Routes CVE-2026-77318
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/datalayer/jupyter-mcp-server/security/advisories/GHSA-24pw-rf5p-mgp7https://github.com/datalayer/jupyter-mcp-server/commit/c2e98fca2df1bbd608451ec416aaa38a4d246fc5https://github.com/datalayer/jupyter-mcp-server/pull/262https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-77318
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 19, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- datalayer
- Product
- jupyter-mcp-server
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