Kerberos Agent - Authentication Bypass CVE-2026-135208
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/kerberos-io/agent/security/advisories/GHSA-3c52-7fc8-c39jhttps://github.com/kerberos-io/agent/pull/361https://github.com/kerberos-io/agent/commit/c0baade8fd6e21ed1b9a834d9ae6b4eaaa67b3b6https://github.com/kerberos-io/agent/releases/tag/v3.14.4https://www.vulncheck.com/advisories/kerberos-agent-before-3.14.4-authentication-bypass-via-hard-coded-jwt-signing-keyhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-135208
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 23, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- kerberos-io
- Product
- agent
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