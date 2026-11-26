Kirki - Unauthenticated Symbol Metadata Disclosure CVE-2026-12122
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/id/8b5db7fa-2e72-4719-b85e-cc31778c2274https://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/browser/kirki/tags/6.0.10/includes/Ajax.phphttps://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/browser/kirki/tags/6.0.11/includes/Ajax.phphttps://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/browser/kirki/tags/6.0.10/includes/Ajax/Symbol.phphttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-12122
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 2, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- kirki
- Product
- kirki
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