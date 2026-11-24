lakeFS < 1.71.0 - Unauthenticated Usage Report Disclosure CVE-2025-64179
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/treeverse/lakeFS/security/advisories/GHSA-h238-5mwf-8xw8https://github.com/treeverse/lakeFS/commit/1c8adab852dac2387fcb00a256402b308a610c60https://github.com/treeverse/lakeFS/releases/tag/v1.71.0https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2025-64179
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 6, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- lakefs
- Product
- lakefs
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