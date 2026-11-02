Langchain-Chatchat <= 0.3.1.3 - Unauthenticated RCE CVE-2026-75128
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.lasso.security/vulnerability-database/cve-2026-75128https://www.vulncheck.com/advisories/langchain-chatchat-through-0.3.1.3-unauthenticated-rce-via-tools-call-endpointhttps://github.com/chatchat-space/Langchain-Chatchathttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-75128
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 20, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- chatchat-space
- Product
- langchain-chatchat
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