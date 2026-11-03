Langflow 1.7.2-1.10.0 - Authenticated Remote Code Execution CVE-2026-7873
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.ibm.com/support/pages/node/7278441https://github.com/langflow-ai/langflow/security/advisories/GHSA-w584-2h2r-2hvfhttps://github.com/rapid7/metasploit-framework/blob/master/modules/exploits/multi/http/langflow_auth_rce_cve_2026_7873.rbhttps://github.com/rmhowe425/POC-CVE-2026-7873https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-7873
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jun 30, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- langflow-ai
- Product
- langflow
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.