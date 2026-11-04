Langflow 1.8.3 and 1.9.0 - Authenticated MCP Stdio Command Execution CVE-2026-105740
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/langflow-ai/langflow/security/advisories/GHSA-7w94-79vh-5mr2https://github.com/langflow-ai/langflow/pull/12290https://github.com/langflow-ai/langflow/security/advisories/GHSA-w794-rj3p-xv45https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-105740
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 5, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- langflow-ai
- Product
- langflow
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