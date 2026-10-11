Langflow OSS <=1.12.2 - Unauthenticated RCE via Import Code Execution CVE-2026-93674
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.pruva.dev/reproductions/REPRO-2026-00381https://github.com/langflow-ai/langflowhttps://github.com/langflow-ai/langflow/commit/461506ac2f38f70a994b5140572b876448c11e4c
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 7, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- langflow-ai
- Product
- langflow
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