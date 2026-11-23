Langflow - Remote Code Execution via custom_component eval_custom_component_code CVE-2026-0769
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-0769https://www.zerodayinitiative.com/advisories/ZDI-26-035/https://github.com/rapid7/metasploit-framework/blob/master/modules/exploits/multi/http/langflow_unauth_rce_cve_2026_0769.rbhttps://github.com/langflow-ai/langflow
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 23, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- langflow-ai
- Product
- langflow
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