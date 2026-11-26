LatePoint <= 5.7.7 - Unauthenticated Invoice Disclosure via Access-Key Condition Injection CVE-2026-120735
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-120735https://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/browser/latepoint/tags/5.7.7/latepoint.php#L1076https://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/browser/latepoint/tags/5.7.7/lib/controllers/invoices_controller.php#L509https://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/browser/latepoint/tags/5.7.7/lib/models/model.php#L449https://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/browser/latepoint/tags/5.7.8/lib/models/model.php#L458https://wordpress.org/plugins/latepoint/#developers
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 18, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- latepoint
- Product
- latepoint
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.