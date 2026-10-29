LearnPress <= 4.4.9.1 - PHP Object Injection CVE-2026-104736
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/id/3e28e008-0ec1-4262-9ac0-6170cf8b8bdf?source=cvehttps://patchstack.com/database/wordpress/plugin/learnpress/vulnerability/wordpress-learnpress-wordpress-lms-plugin-for-create-and-sell-online-courses-plugin-4-4-10-unauthenticated-php-object-injection-vulnerabilityhttps://github.com/murrez/CVE-2026-104736https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-104736
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 17, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- thimpress
- Product
- learnpress
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