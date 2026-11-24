Lemmy <= 0.19.15 - Unauthenticated Server-Side Request Forgery CVE-2026-29178
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/LemmyNet/lemmy/security/advisories/GHSA-jvxv-2jjp-jxc3https://github.com/LemmyNet/lemmy/commit/67974ea3f4adb1a4c21d3b8783c75a7325b74a60https://github.com/LemmyNet/lemmy/commit/f47a03f56d1797bceab5f34b6f624c91cecd5871https://github.com/LemmyNet/lemmy/commit/690e14e777e73eed3cb155c57a663f458236b198https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-29178
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 6, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- lemmy
- Product
- lemmy
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