LightRAG < 1.5.4 - Authentication Bypass via Guest Token CVE-2026-61740
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/HKUDS/LightRAG/security/advisories/GHSA-f4vv-55c2-5789https://github.com/HKUDS/LightRAG/pull/3319https://github.com/HKUDS/LightRAG/commit/f7819aa3a49a9d8d92eed8251d82d6ebcafa8cbahttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-61740
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 15, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- hkuds
- Product
- lightrag
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