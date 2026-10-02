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LiteLLM Proxy < 1.84.0 - Host Header Authentication Bypass CVE-2026-49468

Severity
EPSS Score
EPSS Percentile
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Recommendation
Not available
References
https://github.com/BerriAI/litellm/security/advisories/GHSA-4xpc-pv4p-pm3whttps://github.com/BerriAI/litellm/releases/tag/v1.84.0https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-49468
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Nuclei
Cisa Kev
No
Exploitable with Sniper
No
CVE Published
Jun 22, 2026
Detection added at
Software Type
Not available
Vendor
berriai
Product
litellm

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