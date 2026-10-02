LiteLLM Proxy < 1.84.0 - Host Header Authentication Bypass CVE-2026-49468
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/BerriAI/litellm/security/advisories/GHSA-4xpc-pv4p-pm3whttps://github.com/BerriAI/litellm/releases/tag/v1.84.0https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-49468
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jun 22, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- berriai
- Product
- litellm
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