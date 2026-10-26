LiteLLM - Remote Code Execution CVE-2026-42271
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Exploit capabilities
Sniper can gain unauthenticated Remote Code Execution on the target system and extract multiple artefacts as evidence.
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-42271https://github.com/BerriAI/litellm/security/advisories/GHSA-v4p8-mg3p-g94ghttps://horizon3.ai/attack-research/vulnerabilities/cve-2026-42271-chained-with-cve-2026-48710/https://github.com/BerriAI/litellm/pull/25343
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Sniper
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- Yes
- CVE Published
- May 8, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- AI Gateway
- Vendor
- BerriAI
- Product
- LiteLLM
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