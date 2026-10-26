LocalAI < 4.6.0 - Server-Side Request Forgery CVE-2026-59707
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/mudler/LocalAI/issues/10665https://github.com/mudler/LocalAI/commit/2cbb3c96b34dhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-59707
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 7, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- mudler
- Product
- localai
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